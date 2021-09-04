Fantastic Four Star Miles Teller Under Fire for Spreading COVID-19 After Refusing Vax
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fantastic Four actor Miles Teller is the latest actor to fall victim to the COVID-19 virus but instead of people expressing their concern for the actor's well-being, the 34-year-old star is currently under fire for reportedly bringing the dreaded virus to the set of his upcoming The Godfather spinoff series. According to a scoop from The Daily Mail, Teller actually refused to get vaccinated for COVID and even declined to get tested.epicstream.com
