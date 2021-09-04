Fantastic Four Star Miles Teller Under Fire for Spreading COVID-19 After Refusing Vax

Production on The making-of The Godfather series shut down Sunday after Teller tested positive, according to The Daily Mail. Teller was unvaccinated and "had refused to get a vaccine or a previous COVID test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles," reports The Daily Mail. This is the latest setback for The Offer. In May, Teller replaced Armie Hammer on the limited series, playing the Best Picture Oscar-winning The Godfather producer Al Ruddy. A source tells The Daily Mail that Teller "brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down." Asked to respond, Teller's publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told The Daily Mail: "Your facts are incorrect," but declined to elaborate further. This is the second time this summer The Offer has shut down production. In July, production was halted over a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and main crew.