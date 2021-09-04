CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Four Star Miles Teller Under Fire for Spreading COVID-19 After Refusing Vax

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Fantastic Four actor Miles Teller is the latest actor to fall victim to the COVID-19 virus but instead of people expressing their concern for the actor's well-being, the 34-year-old star is currently under fire for reportedly bringing the dreaded virus to the set of his upcoming The Godfather spinoff series. According to a scoop from The Daily Mail, Teller actually refused to get vaccinated for COVID and even declined to get tested.

Top Gun: Maverick Star Miles Teller Posted A Bloody Photo From The Whiplash Set

These days, Miles Teller finds himself starring in massive films like Top Gun: Maverick but, of course, we can't forget that the film that essentially launched his career was 2014’s Whiplash. And Teller seems to still have an appreciate for the movie. To that point, the star, seemingly feeling nostalgic, posted bloody throwback photo from the set on social media.
Miles Teller Reportedly Got COVID-19 While Filming ‘the Offer’ TV Show: Report

Miles Teller reportedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and “brought the virus to the set” of a show. He’s currently filming “The Offer,” a series spinoff of “The Godfather” for Paramount+. Reps for both Teller and Paramount+ did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Actor Miles Teller reportedly refused...
Why do fans think Miles Teller is anti-vax?

MILES Teller is set to star in the Paramount series The Offer, a spin-off of The Godfather mafia trilogy. Production had shut down on July 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the series at a standstill until further notice. 2. Miles Teller is an American actorCredit: Getty Images.
Miles Teller Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, Causes Halt Of The Offer’s Production

The Offer, a series depicting the behind-the-scenes events while making of The Godfather, has reportedly halted production. Miles Teller, who will portray producer Al Ruddy, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on set in Los Angeles after previously refusing to be vaccinated or tested, according to the Daily Mail. Teller’s positive test, the Daily Mail reports, caused the set to shut down on Aug. 29, although Teller’s publicist claimed the facts in the report are false.
Report: Paramount+'s The Offer shut down after unvaccinated Miles Teller tested positive for COVID

Production on The making-of The Godfather series shut down Sunday after Teller tested positive, according to The Daily Mail. Teller was unvaccinated and "had refused to get a vaccine or a previous COVID test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles," reports The Daily Mail. This is the latest setback for The Offer. In May, Teller replaced Armie Hammer on the limited series, playing the Best Picture Oscar-winning The Godfather producer Al Ruddy. A source tells The Daily Mail that Teller "brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down." Asked to respond, Teller's publicist, Lauren Hozempa, told The Daily Mail: "Your facts are incorrect," but declined to elaborate further. This is the second time this summer The Offer has shut down production. In July, production was halted over a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and main crew.
The Stillwater Girl: Exclusive Interview with Matt Damon

About ten years ago The Stillwater Girl, directed by Tom McCarthy (Oscar winner for Spotlight) and presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it should have been a film nourished by the Mediterranean noirs of writers such as Andrea Camilleri, Massimo Carlotto and Jean-Claude Izzo, the latter author of a trilogy set just in Marseille, a city that the director considered the perfect location for a not entirely convincing story. The meeting with two French screenwriters, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, reflections on the collapse of American moral authority during the Trump administration, the fascination with the court case of Amanda Knox, accused in 2007 in Italy of the crime of Meredith Kercher, and the collaboration of Matt Damon allowed him to give body and soul to a film that Universal will distribute in Italian cinemas today, 9 September.
John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."
Andrew Garfield Plays Coy on Involvement in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Variety recently interviewed actor Andrew Garfield (“The Social Network”) for his upcoming biopic, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, where the actor spoke briefly about his rumored appearance in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures. When asked about his rumored involvement in “Spider-Man: No Way...
Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."

