Jacob Rodriguez ran for three second half touchdowns as Hudson Catholic rallied from 21 points down to jolt Bayonne, 30-21, at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Rodriguez (24-for-168 rushing) trimmed the deficit to 21-7 in the third quarter with a 9-yard TD run. The junior then opened the fourth quarter with a 14-yard touchdown. Hudson Catholic (2-0) then took the lead for good on Nisere Bell’s 9-yard touchdown run and Max Casazza’s ensuing extra point gave the Hawks a 22-21 lead. Rodriguez then put the game away with an 8-yard TD run followed by Bell’s successful two-point conversion.