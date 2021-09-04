Shang-Chi Director Weighs In On [SPOILERS] Cameo in The Legend of the Rings

One of the very surprising things about Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is how uninterested it is in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is by no means a bad thing, and these origin movies need to be their own thing before they are part of the MCU. It makes it an extremely approachable movie for someone who might be dipping their toes into the MCU and could be one of the movies that really helps convert fans that might be on the fence. There are some MCU universe-building hints, and one of them is much more subtle than Wong and The Abomination fighting. However, to get into it, we're going to need to talk spoilers not just for Shang-Chi, but for Black Widow as well. If you haven't seen both of these movies, then don't look beyond the spoiler graphic, but if so, let's talk about what some more subtle worldbuilding could mean.