CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO: ...

TO: TALBERT B. BRAIM, RANDY JAMES BRAIM, ROBERT BRAIM, REX WAYNE BRAIM AND RENEE BRAIM and if dead, the legal representatives of each of said Defendants, and the unknown heirs of said named Defendants; the legal representatives of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants, if the unknown heirs of said named Defendants are dead; the unknown heirs of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants, if the unknown heirs of the unknown heirs of said named Defendants are dead, and their respective unknown spouses, heirs, legal representatives, and each and all persons or corporations claiming any title to or interest in the land hereinafter described, the names and residences of all of whom are unknown.