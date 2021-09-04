15 photos: Cool Beans in West Sayville packs the house for its grand opening
Cool Beans Coffee Shoppe — West Sayville’s new hot spot for caffeinated deliciousness — held its grand opening Saturday morning. Owners Patrick Brennan (a William Floyd High School 2011 graduate) and Vincent Pezzuto took a short break from a busy morning behind the counter to join Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce members and local officials for a special ribbon cutting. The new coffee house had been operating on “a soft opening” since Monday.greaterlongisland.com
