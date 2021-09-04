Ida’s N.J. death toll rises to 27, among deadliest in state history
Two more deaths due to Tropical Storm Ida were confirmed Saturday afternoon by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, bringing the death toll to 27 people statewide. The governor’s office confirmed one additional death in Mercer and in Somerset Counties since Friday, which makes Wednesday’s disaster one of New Jersey’s deadliest storms in modern history. The storm has claimed a total of 45 lives in the northeast, according to the Associated Press.www.nj.com
