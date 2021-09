PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – The smoke is dealing another blow to evacuees forced out of their homes. Some are camping outside in the hazardous air. New measures are in place at a Placerville evacuation shelter to protect evacuees from the smoke. Evacuees tell CBS13 the smoke is the worst in the morning and night. Kevin Paxton contemplated moving inside of a Grass Valley Church evacuation site but is choosing to sleep in a tent with his family and bird. “I’ve thought about it but I have my dogs out here and other animals I have to take care of,” said Paxton. Smoky skies are registering...