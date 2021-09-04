Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Tillman by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Tillman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, western Tillman and north central Wilbarger Counties through 515 PM CDT At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tipton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Frederick, Tipton, Davidson, Manitou, Humphreys and Hess. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
