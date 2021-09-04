Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman

Bryan Hitch has been talking about his upcoming comic book work, and there is a lot of it. On Twitter he posted "Okay you lot. I'm just getting started here. The next 18 months will see more work coming out from me and some terrific writing colleagues than in maybe the last three years combined. I've never been so productive and feel I'm hitting a new peak. Venom in October, the introduction to Redcoat in November, Superman Black Label next year with Mark Waid inked by Kevin Nowlan (yeah, spoilers), Redcoat series and something truly massive I'm not even mentioning. But it's HUGE. Yeah, I've been busy this year. Each new project from Venom onwards is more challenging and exciting than anything I've done in years. Pushing me in new directions even with familiar characters. I couldn't be happier with what's coming this year and next. Hope you'll join us for Venom issue one next month."