Jim Tunney, Tunneyside: How can we help?

After further review …Today is Labor Day, which I have always interpreted to mean we take time to celebrate those who labor i.e., “physical or mental effort.”. I would hope that includes all of us. We should all possess either or both of those traits. As Socrates said, “an unexamined life is not worth living.” Then, how is it that we find some who seemingly have lost their way? My goal in life as a coach/teacher/principal/superintendent has been to help, educationally and emotionally, those whose paths crossed mine and may need my help in finding a way to improve their lives.