For Republicans in some of California's reddest pockets, there is both hope and skepticism in the effort to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters like Barbara Best, a Bakersfield native, know Republicans like her are outnumbered nearly 2 to 1 in the state, primarily by people in urban centers around Los Angeles and San Francisco, and that the odds of Newsom being ousted now look long. It's enough, Best said, to keep her and her husband from voting -- even though she said she would ultimately cast her ballot.