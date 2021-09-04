CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. — Days after suing to block what is believed to be among the nation’s strictest COVID-19 employee vaccine mandates, Washington’s largest state labor union has announced a tentative agreement for Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state workers. The Northwest News Network reports the Washington Federation of State Employees...

Presidential Electionwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private...
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin attorney weighs in on latest vaccine mandate

MILWAUKEE— Businesses with 100 or more employees will have to ensure that employees are either vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests, in accordance with the latest mandate from the Biden administration. This could bring some uncertainty to many workplaces, especially if this means they could potentially lose some of their employees.
California StateMyhighplains.com

The Latest: Calif. lawmakers drop worker vaccination mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers have shelved bills aimed at requiring workers to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or get weekly virus tests to keep their jobs. One measure by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks would have required all workers to either get the coronavirus vaccine or submit to weekly testing....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Can the Federal Government Legally Mandate a Vaccine?

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The government's expansive new rules will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. The new order will directly impact between 80 and 100 million people.
Illinois Stateuticaphoenix.net

Illinois is latest state to mandate masks indoors

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee and a widely criticized figure in Japan, left Japan on Wednesday night after visiting for the Paralympic Games. On Wednesday, Japan’s top covid-19 adviser blasted Bach for returning to Tokyo after leaving just two weeks ago at the end of the Olympics: “I wonder why he bothered to come. He should be able to judge with normal, common sense,” said Shigeru Omi, Kyodo News reported.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Colorado aims vaccine mandate at health workers

DENVER — Colorado health care workers at facilities, including assisted living homes, nursing homes and hospitals, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October under a temporary emergency rule approved the state board of health. The 6-1 vote during an emergency session came after Gov. Jared Polis requested...
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Biden vaccination mandate may pit employers against state laws

Biden administration vaccination mandates may place employers, in some states, between the proverbial “rock and hard place” of federal pronouncements and state regulations, if they survive court challenges. In the interim they create uncertainty for businesses and employees alike. The mandates, issued by executive orders, for federal and government contractor...
Florida StateNew York Post

Florida can move forward with banning mask mandate: appeals court

Florida’s ban on mask mandates is back on — for now. A Sunshine State appeals court ruled Friday that a lower judge should not have halted enforcement of the mandate moratorium, thereby restoring Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to punish school districts who enforce face coverings. “1st District Court of Appeals...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

