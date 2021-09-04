Get Your 2021 National Book Festival Swag!

The Brooklyn Book Festival Literary Council announced a blockbuster lineup of 140-plus authors from around the world who will gather for its 16th Brooklyn Book Festival. The Festival is launching its format of the future, with a vibrant in person main Festival Day and Literary Marketplace (Sunday, October 03, 2021) taking place on multiple stages in Downtown Brooklyn, followed by a robust, virtual Festival in the evening reaching readers from across the country and globe. The 9-day Festival also includes a full slate of citywide Bookend events (Sept. 26 – Oct. 2 & 4th) presented live in venues throughout all five boroughs as well as virtually, and a celebration of childhood reading at its Children’s Day (Saturday, October 02, 2021) in Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn.
