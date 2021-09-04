Stock Up/Stock Down from the Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane

The first game of the 2021 season has come and gone. Oklahoma narrowly escapes a game that no one saw being remotely close. Mistakes, questionable effort and just getting outplayed by a Tulane team that lacked the natural talent the Sooners had but made up for it with execution, energy, effort, and toughness.

Oklahoma was able to overcome some sloppy play and inconsistent performance to come away with the 40-35 win over the Tulane Green Wave. On the day, there were some good performances and some that left a lot to be desired. Let’s take a loot at whose stock rose and whose dropped after game one of the 2021 college football season.

Stock up: Gabe Brkic, K

Brkic shined bright as the offense and defense both had up and down performances over the course of the game. He connected on three different field goals of 50 or more yards. He would later miss a chip shot field goal early in the fourth, so he wasn’t perfect, but his field goals came at key moments and allowed OU to stay ahead when the offense couldn’t capitalize after some first-half Tulane turnovers.

Stock Down: Spencer Rattler, QB

Rattler came into the season with a mountain of hype and expectations. He flashed some nice moments in the second quarter, but on the second play of the game, he threw a ball into double coverage that really galvanized Tulane to start the game. They would punch it in, and Oklahoma immediately had a deficit to work out of. Overthrows and missed opportunities chronicled the day for the offense and Rattler being at the helm as to take responsibility for at least mistakes like the two interceptions. He finished 30/39 304 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He’s a captain and a Heisman hopeful, and he must be better if the Sooners are to make a deep run into the playoffs.

Stock Up: Kennedy Brooks, RB

Brooks finished his first game backwash 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown after taking last year off amid concerns about COVID. He ran the ball well making plays out of potential losses and turning them into positive plays. Head coach Lincoln Riley rode him in the second half as the primary ball carrier.

Stock Down: Eric Gray, RB

Eric Gray, the transfer from Tennessee, got the start but never really could get anything going. He hardly had a noticeable chunk play, and part of that was his offensive line struggled to open up many holes and get any push for him. Look for him to bounce back this next week against Western Carolina, hopefully.

Stock Up: Marvin Mims, WR

The Sooners’ number one wide receiver showed himself well today, just like he did all season. He would finish with 5 receptions, 117 yards, and a touchdown. His presence opened things up for Jadon Haselwood, Michael Woods, and Mario Williams, who also put together solid performances themselves. Mims will have to continue to be the alpha on this team as they work themselves into a more consistent groove week to week.