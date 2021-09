At the end of last month, South Korea passed a bill that forces Apple and Google to allow developers to use alternative in-app payment platforms for the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Since promoting its own in-app payment option for Fortnite users was the deed that resulted in the expulsion of the game and its developer, Epic Games, from the App Store, Epic has asked Apple to be reinstated. Should Apple comply with the request, Epic says that it would try to re-release the popular game in South Korea.