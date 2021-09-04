McDonald enters not guilty pleas to fed criminal charges in EDA financial scandal case
By virtual, remote hook up Friday, September 3, Jennifer McDonald entered not guilty pleas to the 34 federal charges brought against her four days earlier related to the $26-million to $62-million-dollar Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal. Following a hearing after her Tuesday, August 31st arrest, the former EDA executive director remains free on a personal recognizance bond pending trial.royalexaminer.com
