Kentucky State

The Latest: Kentucky governor calls special session on virus

By Associated Press
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that he’s calling the state’s Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as the state struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The return of lawmakers to the state Capitol starts Tuesday and marks...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Democratic#Republican#Supreme Court#The General Assembly#Gop#French#Ap#Raleigh
