DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and others were injured Saturday in a crash on I-20 in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Three cars were traveling east on I-20 near mile-marker 131 at about 6:20 a.m. when two cars — one in the right lane and one in the left lane — slowed down for traffic. A 2021 Hyundai four-door sideswiped a 2007 Toyota pickup truck, which went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree, according to troopers.