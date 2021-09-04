Brooks Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury

The rowdier fans out there have long lamented the absence of a professional golf organization that would allow them to chant, jeer, and cheer at the tour pros while they play. While that likely won’t happen any time soon for obvious reasons, the most recent development with the PGA regarding the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau beef might be the last straw. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has outlawed the yelling of the term “Brooksy” during play. The decision came as a result of Koepka’s nickname being used to taunt DeChambeau recently.