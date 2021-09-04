Brooks Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury
Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship in the middle of his third round on Saturday, citing an injury to his left wrist and forearm. On the 10th hole at East Lake, Koepka faced a shot from the rough on the right side of the hole. Though he was near a tree, there didn’t appear to be any visible roots near his ball, but according to NBC Sports’ Steve Sands, who spoke with Koepka and his caddie Ricky Elliott in the locker room, Koepka hit a tree root and felt pain immediately.golf.com
