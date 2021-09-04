CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign with Newsom

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10k4Gf_0bmrqiF500
California Recall Harris FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington. The White House says Vice President Harris will visit California's Bay Area on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit California's Bay Area next week to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces possible removal from office in a Sept. 14 recall election.

Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, tweeted Saturday that the vice president would visit on Wednesday. Sanders later confirmed that the trip is for Newsom's political benefit.

Newsom was expected to appear with the vice president, Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click said.

Harris had been set to campaign with Newsom in late August on her way back to the U.S. after a week of events and appearances in Singapore and Vietnam. But she postponed the California stop and returned to Washington because of events in Afghanistan as the U.S. raced to evacuate Americans, allies and vulnerable Afghans before an Aug. 31 deadline.

President Joe Biden supports Newsom, a fellow Democrat and first-term governor, and the White House said late last month that Biden would travel to California on Newsom's behalf.

“Well, I would say, first, I can confirm the president does still plan to go and campaign for Gov. Newsom in California,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her Aug. 25 briefing. “I don’t have a date for you at this point in time, but that is still, certainly, his plan.”

A Biden trip to California has not been announced. The president has spent the past couple of weeks consumed by developments in Afghanistan, as well as monitoring the federal response to powerful and deadly hurricanes that slammed Gulf Coast and Northeastern states.

Biden surveyed the hurricane aftermath in Louisiana on Friday, and will examine wreckage in New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday. Next weekend, Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with stops in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Californians launched the recall attempt against Newsom mostly because of pandemic-induced anger over his stay-at-home orders, job losses from business closures and shuttered schools.

Newsom is also facing fallout from a multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at the state unemployment agency while weathering a public shaming for not wearing a mask as he dined with friends and lobbyists at an exclusive restaurant last fall although he had been telling residents to stay home for their safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern States#Americans#Afghans#Democrat#The White House#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Singapore
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Posted by
KRMG

The Latest: Alaska Gov: Biden’s vaccine order 'un-American'

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said President Joe Biden’s effort to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “ill conceived, divisive, and un-American.”. “At a time in which we are called to work together, forced medical procedures run counter to our collective sense of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Biden's vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirements have Republican governors threatening lawsuits. His unapologetic response: “Have at it.”. The administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule. But while many details about the rules remain unknown, Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety, according to several experts interviewed by The Associated Press.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KRMG

Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.
Mississippi StatePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Mississippi Gov: vaccine orders unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements are “clearly unconstitutional” and that he believes Biden issued the mandate to distract Americans from the fallout over his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. “This is the same bait and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
KRMG

Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers

The new federal vaccine requirement announced by President Joe Biden has created another worry for large businesses: With help wanted signs up almost everywhere, some could lose valuable employees or won't be able to find new ones. Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California may impose toughest rules on recycling labels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California lawmakers have approved what advocacy groups say are the nation's strongest protections against falsely labeling items as recyclable when they in fact are destined for landfills. The measure sent late Thursday to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his consideration would reserve the “chasing arrows”...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Appeals court reinstates Florida’s mask mandate ban in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida appeals court ruled in favor Friday of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration in the ongoing battle over whether public schools can require students to wear masks while on campus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The First District Court of Appeals reversed an order issued...
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KRMG

US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans

FORT BLISS, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday provided the first public look inside a U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are being screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. “Every Afghan who is here with...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KRMG

Louisiana police boss says he's open to federal oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The head of the Louisiana State Police said Friday he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people, and would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary.
Tennessee StatePosted by
KRMG

Appeals court blocks Tennessee Down syndrome abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A panel of federal judges reversed course Friday and blocked a Tennessee restriction that outlaws abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, or because of the race or gender of the fetus. The ruling also kept a six-week abortion ban blocked. Tennessee Republican...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Wigged out: A Venezuelan spymaster's life on the lam

MADRID — (AP) — Wigs, a fake moustache, plastic surgery and a new safe house every three months — these are just some of the tools of deception authorities in Spain believe a former Venezuelan spymaster relied on to evade capture on a U.S. warrant for narcoterrorism. The two-year manhunt...
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

BANGKOK — (AP) — Fifteen to 20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces, a villager and reports by independent media said Friday. The fighting near Gangaw township in the northwestern Magway region started on Thursday,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KRMG

Russia complains of 'election interference' to US ambassador

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia "possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by...
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city's water

Advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, a low-income, predominantly Black city in southwestern Michigan where tests repeatedly have shown excessive lead levels in the water supply. In a petition filed Thursday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 20 organizations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy