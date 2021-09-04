Eagles Win One, Lose One To Open Season
In their opening weekend of play, the Chadron State College volleyball team went 1-1 Friday at the Steel City Showcase hosted by CSU-Pueblo. In the morning, the Eagles won their first two sets against Mary at 25-14 and 25-23. They then lost the next two sets at 19-25 apiece. They were statistically neck and neck with the Marauders in the fifth set, but fell just shy of the mark at 14-16, losing their first match.plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
