Eagles Win One, Lose One To Open Season

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was asked after Wednesday’s practice if he has any personal goals for the 2021 season, his first year in Denver. “No,” Bridgewater said. “The only goal that matters to me is winning. Of course, you want to win the first game and the last game, and if you’re doing that hopefully you’re doing something special at the end of the season. Every day I come in here it’s about winning. Whether it’s winning the day or winning the rep and then ultimately on Sundays winning the games.”