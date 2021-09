Jim Thompson and Regina Besaw were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Herron. On Aug. 15, they renewed their vows at All Saint’s Catholic Church, with all their children in attendance: Randy (Susan), and Robert (Marilyn) from Orange, California, Lori Loring (David) from Muskegon, and Todd (Mary) from Alpena.