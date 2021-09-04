Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Expands?| Investor’s Business Daily

It’s easy to find reasons to invest in companies that are based in the United States, as our financial markets contain some of the most innovative and financially secure businesses in the world. With that said, investors are doing themselves a major disservice if they are only focused on adding domestic stocks to their long-term portfolios. There are plenty of exciting opportunities to explore in emerging markets as well, and the concept of diversifying your holdings with international companies is definitely worth considering if you truly want to generate long-term alpha.