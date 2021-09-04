Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Expands?| Investor’s Business Daily

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Expands?

By Erin Fox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm stock continues to lead the way as 5G networks blanket cities but key customer Apple (AAPL) eyes its own iPhone 5G chip. The wireless chip giant also sees the global semiconductor shortage persisting into 2022. Is QCOM stock a buy right now?. X. Qualcomm Stock Technical Analysis. Shares of...

Electronicstheohiostar.com

The Global Chip Shortage Will Have a Major Impact on Consumers

The global chip shortage is beginning to impact consumers, driving up prices of smartphones, vehicles and personal electronics as manufacturers struggle to keep up with rising demand. “We’re seeing 5% to 10% price increases right now,” Glen O’Donnell, vice president and research director at Forrester, told the Daily Caller News...
Businessjust-auto.com

Qualcomm aggressively expanding its presence in automotive

Qualcomm, the world’s leading supplier of semiconductors in the mobile phone, has been expanding its portfolio in automotive with chips that power the infotainment system, dashboard/cockpits, telematics and platforms for ADAS/Connected technology. While the company is not new to the automotive sector and has been supplying tech for nearly two decades, the industry’s acceleration of its move from providing the mechanical devices of yesteryear to the future’s ‘computers on wheels’ has led to more value-creating activities and opportunities for Qualcomm in the automotive sector.
Businessjust-auto.com

Qualcomm to supply key chip to Renault

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault electric vehicle (EV), the Megane E-TECH Electric. Renault Group will utilize the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s technically advanced infotainment system— which is comprised of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Global chip shortage could make Apple products even more expensive

Future Apple products, like the iPhone 13, could be on the cusp of becoming more expensive thanks to chip shortages and increased supplier prices. According to Nikkei Asia's sources, Apple's main chip supplier TSMC is reportedly in the process of upping its fabrication prices in response to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. That means Apple may need to pay more for its chip production and could potentially pass on the costs to consumers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

MediaTek overtakes Qualcomm in Q2 smartphone chip market

MediaTek was the dominant smartphone chip maker for the second quarter of 2021, overtaking Qualcomm with a 43% share of the market. That figure marks the Taiwanese semiconductor company’s highest ever share, and has forced the typically dominant Qualcomm into a distant second with a mere 24% market share. As...
EngineeringPosted by
MarketRealist

What’s Behind the Chip Shortage, and How Long It Could Last

The shortage of semiconductors has been making headlines for the past few months, impacting everything from gadget companies to automakers. Why is there a chip shortage globally?. Article continues below advertisement. Whenever there's a shortage of anything, it can be a function of either demand or supply. At times, only...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy for Global Growth

It’s easy to find reasons to invest in companies that are based in the United States, as our financial markets contain some of the most innovative and financially secure businesses in the world. With that said, investors are doing themselves a major disservice if they are only focused on adding domestic stocks to their long-term portfolios. There are plenty of exciting opportunities to explore in emerging markets as well, and the concept of diversifying your holdings with international companies is definitely worth considering if you truly want to generate long-term alpha.
RetailZDNet

Smartphone sales are riding out the global chip shortage

Despite some unfavorable circumstances, including the ongoing global health crisis and a shortage of semiconductors, the smartphone's bumper year continues. According to technology research firm Gartner, global smartphone sales totaled almost 329 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.8% year-on-year – and sales are set to keep growing.
Technologynewsbrig.com

Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit. The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about...
Stocksinvesting.com

ASML Holding vs. Broadcom: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Because the demand for semiconductors is increasing rapidly, huge investments are being made by governments and enterprises to address a supply shortage. We think the industry’s solid growth should benefit ASML (ASML) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s discuss.ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, and San Jose, Calif.-based Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) are two prominent players in the semiconductor industry. ASML develops, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems, focusing on lithography-related systems worldwide. It caters mainly to the makers of memory chips and logic chips. In comparison, AVGO designs and supplies a range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions used in data center networking, home connectivity, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones, and base stations.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 25 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

There's something irresistible about knowing what hedge funds are up to. Maybe it's the mystique, the massive sums of capital they command, and the fact that the best of the best hedge-fund managers are multi-billionaires. But one thing's for sure: Hedge funds continue to be interested in blue-chip stocks. To...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Automakers Still Worried About Global Chip Shortage

Major automakers are still concerned about the global semiconductor shortage that has curbed their production. Volkswagen (VWAGY) Chief Executive Herbert Diess, Daimler (DMLRY) Chief Executive Ola Kallenius and Gunnar Hermann, chairman of the management board for Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Europe told CNBC that it’s difficult to predict when the problem will end.
Economyrdworldonline.com

Chip makers continue to expand their businesses, in the R&D World Index this week

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending August 27, 2021, closed at 5,580.60 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 2.42% (or 131.63 basis points) from the week ending August 20, 2021. The stock of 15 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.17% (Honda) to 5.89% (Ford Motor Co.). The stock of 10 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.54% (Roche Holdings AG) to -4.35% (Pfizer).
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy to Cash In on Activist Investor Engine No. 1’s New ETF

If you’re looking for stocks to buy and you’re concerned about stakeholder capitalism, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) could be just the idea generator. Despite only holding 0.2% of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock, Engine No. 1, a relatively new activist investor, got the oil giant in late May to give it at least two seats on its board. Then, in June, Engine No. 1 launched its new ETF, appropriately traded under the symbol VOTE, which looks to transform 500 of America’s largest companies.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nio, PayPal, Western Digital and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nio — Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle company tumbled 6% after it announced a $2 billion stock offering. The Tesla rival said it would use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes. Coinbase — Shares...
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Overview of the Auto Chip Industry

Infineon, NXP, and Renesas were the leading automotive semiconductor manufacturers worldwide in 2020. Infineon’s market share was estimated at around 13.2 percent. The total market in 2020 was sized at around 35 billion U.S. dollars. In February, a winter storm in Texas caused blackouts at NXP Semiconductors, which is a...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Cookin’ Apple, Kioxia’s dilemma, Chip Shortage

Let’s check the stats to find the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, using the cold, hard, objective data of Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s the...
Electronicstalkandroid.com

Qualcomm’s upcoming ‘Snapdragon Wear 5100’ chip may not be the equal of Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset

Remember back when Google and Samsung unveiled their new unified Wear OS 3 which caused Qualcomm to announce that it was still committed to producing new chips for the smartwatch platform? Well, it seems that Qualcomm isn’t exactly pushing the boat out with its next Snapdragon Wear chipset which may utilize a less efficient manufacturing process than Samsung’s Exynos W920 processor.

