Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Expands?| Investor’s Business Daily

Because the demand for semiconductors is increasing rapidly, huge investments are being made by governments and enterprises to address a supply shortage. We think the industry’s solid growth should benefit ASML (ASML) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s discuss.ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, and San Jose, Calif.-based Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) are two prominent players in the semiconductor industry. ASML develops, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems, focusing on lithography-related systems worldwide. It caters mainly to the makers of memory chips and logic chips. In comparison, AVGO designs and supplies a range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions used in data center networking, home connectivity, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones, and base stations.
Comments / 0