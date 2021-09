If California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) survives next week’s recall election, he should thank one man in particular for his help: Republican recall candidate Larry Elder. A month ago, Newsom appeared to be on the political ropes. Polling showed him in danger of losing the Sept. 14 recall vote, done in less by anger over his own actions in office than Californians’ seeming indifference toward the election itself. That lack of engagement could be dangerous in an election in which Republicans, who dislike the governor, are highly motivated to vote.