A pleasant morning, mostly in the 60s will quickly yield high temps in the mid to upper 90s today with gusty south to southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. The lack of significant low-level moisture will result in no appreciable heat index values for the next few days even though daytime highs will reach well into the upper 90s, nearing 100 tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually drop back down into the mid to lower 90s early next week before a front nears the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.