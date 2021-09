The Mets blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth but battled back for a 6-2 win in 10 innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday night. 1. In the bottom of the ninth, Edwin Diaz allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto to start the inning, immediately cutting the Mets’ lead in half. After walking Ryan Zimmerman (who was pinch-run for by Andrew Stevenson), Diaz allowed a double to Riley Adams just out of the reach of Brandon Nimmo, and Stevenson came all the way around to score, crashing into and injuring Chance Sisco, tying the game in the process.