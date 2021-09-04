CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

GladiatorsNYC armored combat events in Central Park

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the kind of fight club the organizers want people to talk about. Medieval fight club GladiatorsNYC held court Saturday during a free exhibition at West 70th Street and Central Park West. Combatants brandish authentic weaponry. The edges of their swords, maces and axes were dulled — but they’re...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Armored#Nypd#Gladiators#Combat#The Post#The Air Force#Harvard#Santas Knights#Nypd#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘Back to School’ event a smashing success in Tompkinsville Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The world always benefits from acts of kindness — no matter how small. Against Da Grain Barber Shop proved that true when Sean White and Angela Russo of the Tompkinsville barber shop brainstormed an idea to host a Back to School School event at Tompkinsville Park, where a vast array of much-needed items were on hand for the taking — just in time for the first day of school.
Combat Sportsilovetheupperwestside.com

Medieval Gladiators Have Been Jousting in Central Park

On guard, in the park! Ladies and Gentleman, there’s a medieval fight club in town which, since February, has been meeting in Central Park once a month to battle it out. The group is known as GladiatorsNYC, and participating warriors cometh strapped to the teeth in chain mail as they wield real weapons like swords and axes to show their strength and honor as they battle amidst the gothic fairytale scenescapes the park has to offer.
New York City, NYPosted by
BoardingArea

Thompson Central Park New York Opens Fall 2021

Thompson is one of my favorite Hyatt brands. The brand will be continuing its expansion with another property in New York, and it’s an interesting one. Long story short, the Parker New York will become the Thompson Central Park New York in the coming months. This property has quite a history:
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

It’s Official: Central Park Owl Died in Truck Onslaught

To be blunt, it’s owlful to be killed by the force of a 6,000-pound vehicle. Barry, the beloved Central Park barred owl who was killed early on Aug. 8 by a Central Park Conservancy pick-up truck driver, did indeed die because of the vehicle crash, according to a state report.
Altamonte Springs, FLmycentralfloridafamily.com

Cranes Roost Park October Events 2021

Cranes Roost Park October Events 2021- If you live near Altamonte Springs, you know there are a lot of fun, free family events happening at Cranes Roost Park. Located just west of I4 on SR 436, check out some of the events coming up in September. Click any of the...
Law EnforcementFlorida Star

VIDEO: NYPD Rescues Driver Trapped By Torrential Floods In Central Park

After torrential rain and unprecedented flooding in the New York City area on Wednesday night, police officers rescued a driver whose car was nearly completely submerged. Video posted on Facebook shows officers from the Central Park Precinct wading through near-waist-deep water at the 65th Street Transverse to carry the driver to safety. The officers are identified only as Sergeant Moschetto […]
Visual Artsouthwestregionalpublishing.com

Mural to brighten Central Park viaduct

Your correspondent in Archer Heights and West Elsdon. “This world is not one color or culture. Everybody has a story. To tell that story or see that story reflected through art is extremely valuable to the community. The arts belong to everyone and our work should reflect that diversity.” – Jesse L. Martin.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Meet the Artists event on Saturday in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “Meet the Artists and Authors” event is taking place Saturday to help the community get to know and meet some El Paso creatives. The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aghaa’ Hat Co. Shop, located at 615 Montana Ave. Organizers of...
Animalsilovetheupperwestside.com

Fowl Play: Great Blue Heron Eats Rat in Central Park

A Great Blue Heron was spotted Sunday morning eating a rat in the Central Park Pond, and he devoured the little creature in one fell swoop. Manhattan Bird Alert documented the long-necked predator swallowing the rodent head first. Responding to questions from the Colosseum, David Barrett – the owner of the usually-less-graphic bird-watching account – advised that the rat was dead at the time of its consumption, and that the heron most likely “speared” it before possibly drowning it.
New York City, NYGreensburg Daily News

Logan couple recalls experiencing 9/11 from tour bus in NYC

Juanita and Paul Hurd saw the chaos and confusion of 9/11 unfold in New York City from the windows of their Imperial Charter Bus. The couple was part of a tour group, including approximately 40 others, who had traveled from Logansport and the surrounding area to New York on the morning of Sept. 10, 2001.
Animalsjonescountyiowa.gov

Central Parks Purple Martins Have a Successful Year!

Central Parks Purple Martin Colony had another successful year! 35 of the 36 plastic nesting gourds on the two colony gourd stations were used by nesting purple martins. 148 young martins took their first flight as they fledged this summer season! A big thanks to AmeriCorps Naturalist, Diana Reuber, and Jones County Youth Conservation Crew members who assisted with the care and maintenance of the martin colony. As our martin colony continues to expand it will require additional nesting gourds next spring. If you would like to make a monetary donation to sponsor the acquisition and addition of another martin colonial gourd rack and gourds, please contact the Jones County Naturalist at naturalist@co.jones.ia.us or call the Jones County Conservation Administrative Office at (563)487-3541.
New York City, NYNew York Post

30 Rock may get rooftop ride, beam lunch re-creation photo op

Replicating this iconic photograph for Instagram may soon be easier than ever. Real estate investment company Tishman Speyer Properties, which has been directing Rockefeller Center’s redevelopment since 1996, has proposed a slate of new features for 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Top of the Rock observation deck, 6sqft first reported. The proposed...
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

New York Stories: 20 Years After 9/11

Twenty years after the attacks on the World Trade Center, we look back on September 11 through the lens of seven Occidental alumni who were witness to the events. This is a reprint of “New York Stories” by Andy Faught, which first appeared in the Winter 2002 issue of Occidental Magazine.
New York City, NYwearebreakingnews.com

NYC Central Park Concert Canceled Due To Bad Weather

NEW YORK (AP) – A star-studded concert in New York City’s Central Park had to be canceled due to dangerous weather conditions triggered by Hurricane Henri as it approached the northeastern United States on Saturday. Barry Manilow began singing “Can’t Smile Without You” as part of a mix of his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy