GladiatorsNYC armored combat events in Central Park

Central Parks Purple Martin Colony had another successful year! 35 of the 36 plastic nesting gourds on the two colony gourd stations were used by nesting purple martins. 148 young martins took their first flight as they fledged this summer season! A big thanks to AmeriCorps Naturalist, Diana Reuber, and Jones County Youth Conservation Crew members who assisted with the care and maintenance of the martin colony. As our martin colony continues to expand it will require additional nesting gourds next spring. If you would like to make a monetary donation to sponsor the acquisition and addition of another martin colonial gourd rack and gourds, please contact the Jones County Naturalist at naturalist@co.jones.ia.us or call the Jones County Conservation Administrative Office at (563)487-3541.