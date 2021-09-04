CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

O’s score one in the ninth and the bullpen holds in a 4-3 victory over the Yankees

By Andrea SK
Camden Chat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s matchup looked lopsided on paper, and it certainly felt that way at the get-go. You had the Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery and his 3.52 ERA drawing whiffs with a sinking changeup and fastball that look exactly alike. On the other side, you had Chris Ellis, a guy making the third start of his career, looking congenitally unable to find the strike zone and sustaining all sorts of hard contact even when the Yankees made outs.

www.camdenchat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Pedro Severino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles#Birds#Risp#Mountcastle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Wednesday | Gleyber Torres sits again, DJ LeMahieu in 5-hole; Luis Gil on mound (9/8/21)

The Yankees summoned in their ace in the hole from Triple-A to start Wednesday night when they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since April. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who didn’t allow a run over 15 2/3 innings in his first three Major League starts, is back to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who took the first two games of a four-game set.
MLBwesb.com

A’s Top Yankees 3-1

The Oakland A’s topped the New York Yankees 3-1 last night in Oakland. Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning as the A’s came back to split the 4-game series. On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory...
MLBESPN

Orioles hit two homers off Ray, beat Blue Jays 6-3

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423...
MLBwesb.com

Angels Hold Off Yankees 6-4

The Los Angeles Angels held off the New York Yankees 6-4 last night in L.A. Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer, and Shohei Ohtani stole home to put the Angels up 6-2 going into the 6th inning, ultimately sending the Yankees to their fourth straight loss. Anthony Rizzo and Gary...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Takeaways from the Yankees struggle to win over the O’s (video)

After a disappointing road trip when the New York Yankees went 5-4 and a day off yesterday, they entered a 3 game series with the Baltimore Orioles last night. With their race to the postseason in jeopardy, the Yankees should win if not sweep a series against a team that will lose 110 games this season. In-game one, the Yankees sent Nestor Cortes Jr. to the mound to face the Orioles, John Means. In a game that should have been won easily, it went into the eleventh inning with Giancarlo Stanton walking off Aaron Judge for the Yankee 4-3 win.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Angels hang on for second straight victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM — The Angels’ 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night was so chock full of clutch performances that Joe Maddon had a few choices as the No. 1 hero. The Angels manager went with second baseman David Fletcher, who was part of five double plays that helped a short-handed pitching staff maneuver through the Yankees’ powerful lineup.
MLBYardbarker

Orioles lose to Yankees 4-3 in 11 innings; Means, bullpen strong; Minor league update

One month ago, the Orioles’ 19-game losing streak began in the Bronx. Entering Friday night’s game, the Orioles had lost 24 of 27. Despite excellent relief pitching, the Orioles lost another as Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single in the 11th scored Aaron Judge with the winning run as the New York Yankees beat the Orioles 4-3 before 34,085 at Yankee Stadium.
MLBAppeal-Democrat

Stassi doubles, scores in 6-4 win over Yankees

Yuba City High product Max Stassi was inserted in the seven hole Tuesday at home for the Los Angeles Angels as they hosted the New York Yankees. Stassi provided two hits, including his 11th double, and scored for the Angels during their 6-4 win over New York (76-56). Stassi scored...
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Fall to Orioles 4-3

The New York Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Saturday afternoon. The Yankees are now 78 and 57 in the season and the Cubs are 42 and 92. The Yankees and Cubs face off again this afternoon at 1: 05. In related news, Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees no-hit through 6 lose to the O’s, Chapman taking the loss

Today, the New York Yankees had their second game with the Baltimore Orioles in a matinee event at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Last night the Yankees won the first game in an exciting 11th inning walk-off win. Today, the Yankees would try to have an easier time with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees facing the Orioles Chris Ellis. It was a perfect weather day at the Stadium. No wind, 75 degrees, and not a cloud in the sky. The weather was the only thing that was perfect. The Yankees were no-hit through 6 innings; they clawed their way back to tie the game at three in the eight, but Aroldis Chapman failed the hold, and the Orioles won 4-3.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees takeaways in Friday’s 4-3 win over Orioles, including more clutch Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees walked it off against the Orioles on Friday, 4-3. 1. The Yankees couldn’t score a run against the bullpen with the worst ERA in baseball, so Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the ninth in a tie game. He put the lead run on with a one-out walk, but struck out the next two batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still knotted. However, the Yanks were retired in order to go to the 10th.
MLBNewsbug.info

Yankees edge Orioles, 4-3, on Giancarlo Stanton's 11th-inning single

NEW YORK — It doesn’t always have to be a home run. Giancarlo Stanton hit a hard ground-ball single up the middle in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Yankees rallied to beat the Orioles, 4-3, at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The Yankees (78-56) pulled out their...
MLBTrentonian

Lowly O’s rally off Chapman in ninth to beat Yankees

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and...
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Choosing to focus on the positives

The Orioles lost to an AL East foe on Friday night. What else is new?. As a fan of a team bound for 110 losses, I am numb to the losses this season. Let them pile up at this point. I’m more interested in individual performances that I can latch on to, overreact to, and then count on as projections of future value. So, let’s do that.
MLBCamden Chat

Sunday afternoon game thread: at Yankees, 1:05

Hey guys! The Orioles could win a series today against team from the A.L. East! Do you know how many times that has happened this year? Once, and it was the first series of the season against the Red Sox. That would be pretty fun! I’m always in favor of...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: The series opener at Yankee Stadium

After losing two of three at Toronto followed by Thursday’s off-day, the Orioles’ road trip continues tonight when they play the first of three games in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. The Orioles beat Toronto 4-2 on Tuesday night, but lost 5-4 in Wednesday’s series finale. The Orioles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy