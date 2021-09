ATLANTA, GEORGIA — The weather is hot and steamy, the air thick with both humidity and pollen. After all that the past year has wrought, the uncertain academic and sporting year of 2020-21 came and went. Time marched on. The sun still rises in the east in the morning and sets in the west in the evening. And here we are, standing on the precipice of yet another year, the 130th season of Georgia Tech varsity athletics, looking at a year that seems familiar and normal, but fundamentally different.