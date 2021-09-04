CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Taylor defends title with shut-out points win over Jennifer Han

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Katie Taylor defended her undisputed world lightweight title with a shut-out points win over American Jennifer Han at Headingley Stadium.

The 35-year-old was given a solid test by her opponent, who turned professional in 2013 and is a former IBF featherweight champion.

It was Taylor’s first fight since she was pushed to the limit by her former amateur rival Natasha Jonas claiming a narrow points win in May.

But it was soon evident there was little danger of the champion being stretched again by an opponent who boasts a solitary inside-the-distance win on her 22-fight record.

Taylor set the tempo from the start, landing accurate lead lefts and strong right hands as she wore down Han before dropping her with a short left in the eighth, although Han protested a slip.

The three ringside judges concurred that Taylor had won every round of the contest, handing her a 100-89 points victory.

Conor Benn made his frustration plain despite cruising to his 19th consecutive professional win over experienced American Adrian Granados.

Benn dominated from the start of the contest but Granados’ back-pedalling style did not go down well with the 24-year-old, who angrily implored his opponent to fight in the final round.

Granados, who had previously acquitted himself well against high-calibre opposition including Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, perhaps wisely refused to oblige, and the judges duly delivered their 100-90, 99-91, 97-93 verdicts.

The Independent

The Independent

