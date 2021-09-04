CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 vehicle crash in Lincoln claims 2 lives, injures others

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities and several injuries on Saturday on Interstate 80 in Lincoln. At approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday, units from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.

