8 vehicle crash in Lincoln claims 2 lives, injures others

OMAHA, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol continues its investigation into the disappearance of Linda Dillard and has new information that may be of assistance in locating her. Dillard, 55, was last seen on June 16 in the rural Table Rock area and was believed to be wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, and brown sandal boots. As part of the investigation, NSP has recovered those clothes and has learned that Dillard was last seen wearing a different outfit.