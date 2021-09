Deontay Wilder has claimed to have inside knowledge about his October 9th opponent Tyson Fury’s recent sparring sessions. The pair will meet face one another next month for the third time, but Wilder has ratcheted up the war of words already, speculating that Fury has been beaten up repeatedly in the run up to their fight.Fury is the current WBC heavyweight world champion having won the rematch against Wilder last year via a seventh round TKO.A third bout, which both fighters are contractually obligated to partake in, was originally scheduled for this summer, only for it to be pushed back...