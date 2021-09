SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan at August's end, one Sioux Falls family is still watching their former country. "It's very hard. They [the Taliban] don't allow anyone to do anything," said Arian Wisaal, owner of the Khorasan Kabob House restaurant in Sioux Falls and an Afghan refugee who came to the United States nearly 20 years ago. "But we are hoping they can get to a different country."