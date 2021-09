After a 3-1 victory earlier in the day over the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Washburn Volleyball was back in action on Sept. 3 as part of the Washburn Invitational. The match will be a battle of teams ranked inside the top 25 of the AVCA poll with the Ichabods at #8 and the Bison at #19. While Harding lost its first match of the season, Washburn was looking to stay perfect at 3-0 on the year.