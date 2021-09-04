CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott has passed, that man had a smile that America loved

Willard Scott has passed, that man had a smile that America loved ** -- Mg234 09/04/2021 5:22PM. RIP Sir. Always remembered him because we share the name Willard. ** -- Dinosfan 09/04/2021 5:37PM. RIP. I was pulling for him to get his face on a smuckers jar ** -- 757...

RAPHINE, Va. (WHSV) - Longtime NBC “Today” Show Weatherman Willard Scott passed away on Saturday surrounded by family at his home in the Valley, just outside of Raphine. Scott purchased a farm near the Augusta-Rockbridge County line in 1992 and called it home for the past two decades. WHSV spoke with Scott’s daughter Mare about his life and his love for the Valley.
Even though a weatherman’s job is simply to deliver the weather forecast, they often become a very important part of people’s daily lives. That was definitely the case for Willard Scott who was a weatherman on The Today Show from 1978 to 2015. Over the course of his career, Williard became a crowd favorite and people always looked forward to what he had to say. As a result, people all over the country — and maybe even the world — were saddened when news broke that Williard passed away on September 4, 2021, at 87 years old. Although he lived a long and fulfilling life, his loss is still very painful for those whose lives he touched. Thanks to his work, however, Willard will continue to live on. Keep reading to learn more about Willard Scott and his unforgettable legacy.
