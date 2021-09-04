Sloane Stephens shares photos of threatening messages after U.S. Open loss

Sloane Stephens suffered abuse online after losing in the third round at the U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Stephens' match against Kerber lasted nearly two hours. Kerber won the final two sets 6-2, 6-3 after Stephens took the opener 7-5.

After sharing the abusive messages, Stephens also took the time to share supportive messages she received after the loss from the people she called "the only ones who matter."

The 28-year-old, much like Naomi Osaka, has had a difficult year. In January, she announced her grandmother and aunt died of COVID-19 and later announced the death of her grandfather, but it's unclear how he died.

While Stephens will now prepare for her next tournament, Kerber is set to face 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who upset Osaka in the third round, in the Round of 16 on Sunday.