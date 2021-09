Abreu was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Abreu had given up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings across his last three relief appearances, and he'll now lose his spot on the major-league roster since Corey Kluber (shoulder) is slated to return from the 60-day injured list Monday. The right-hander has a 3.78 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 16.2 innings across 10 Triple-A outings in 2021, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the Yankees during the final month of the season if they need an extra reliever.