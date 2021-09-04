Royals' Salvador Perez: Not yet ready to catch
Perez (neck) will remain in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox but will serve as the designated hitter rather than the catcher, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez exited Friday's contest with a neck contusion after getting struck by a foul boul. The Royals' initial lineup had him returning to his usual catcher position right away, but he'll spend at least one day as purely an offensive player. Cam Gallagher will enter the lineup as the catcher, with Edward Olivares getting scratched as the Royals shuffle positions around.www.cbssports.com
