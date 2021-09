Max Muncy will return to the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers, BaseballPress.com reports. Muncy has missed the past two games due to back tightness but will bat second and play first base Saturday. Muncy had been in a slump right before the injury as he was hitless in his previous 19 at-bats. However, Muncy is batting .259 with 28 HRs, 76 RBIs, and 77 runs in 111 games for the season. He could be a dark horse for the MVP in the National League. At the very least, he is the MVP for the Dodgers.