Keuchel allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk in one inning versus the Cubs on Friday. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision. In what ended up being a slugfest, Keuchel gave up a three-run shot to Patrick Wisdom. The White Sox were down six runs before they got to bat, but they got Keuchel off the hook with an eight-run third inning. The southpaw has had an ugly run lately, allowing four or more runs in five of his last seven starts. He has a 5.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 83:47 K:BB through 136.2 innings. The 33-year-old lines up for a road start in Kansas City during next weekend's three-game series. It's unlikely he'll pitch on short rest after a short outing given the White Sox have two off days next week. The bigger concern for Keuchel could be a challenge from Reynaldo Lopez for a rotation spot, as the latter pitched five perfect innings in relief Friday.