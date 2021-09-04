No. 1 Nelly Korda involved in controversial ruling at Solheim Cup, where Europe leads by 3: 'It's the worst way to win a hole'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TOLEDO, Ohio – What’s a Solheim Cup without controversy? On Saturday, World No. 1 Nelly Korda found herself embroiled in the middle of one on the 13th hole in the afternoon four-balls after Madelene Sagstrom quickly picked up Korda’s eagle putt, as the American still sat on the ground in disbelief.

Moments later Missy Jones, the LPGA rules official on the scene, informed players that Sagstrom had picked up the ball too early, and that because it was overhanging the edge, she was in violation of Rule 13.3b. According to a statement issued by the LPGA, “The chief referee, match referee, observer and TV observer all deemed that Korda’s third shot on No. 13 was overhanging the hole and was picked up by her opponent before the waiting time had ended. Therefore, her third stroke was treated as holed.”

Korda’s birdie was changed to an eagle, giving Nelly and partner Ally Ewing a 1-up lead they never relinquished. The ruling changed the momentum of the afternoon, which had been tipped in Europe’s favor since their morning foursomes thrashing.

The U.S. tied the Europeans 2-2 in the four-ball session, taking the day’s total to 5 ½ to 2 ½ in favor of the visitors.

An emotional Korda called it “the worst way to win a hole.”

“I’m at a loss for words,” she said. “This isn’t the way I’m supposed to be feeling (after winning).”

Sagstrom, who partnered with rookie Nanna Koerstz Madsen, insisted after the match that she didn’t believe the ball had a chance to go in. She struggled to hold in her emotions as she took questions after the round.

“I personally don’t agree with the decision with the ball being on the edge,” she said, “but I didn’t follow the 10-second rule, so it sucks right now because I feel like I let my team down.”

Both Sagstrom and Koerstz Madsen said they heard negative comments from the overwhelmingly U.S. crowd. Sagstrom described it as a “cozy” match against the Americans until they reached the 14th tee.

“We come in and got in that little argument with Nelly on that tee box,” said Sagstrom, “because she obviously knew that it was not going to go in, but the rules are rules, so that’s what she wants to follow.”

Koerstz Madsen has watched Solheim Cup controversies unfold from afar in the past, but never imagined she’d be in the midst of one in her first match.

“I don’t think golf should be handled this way,” she said. “I did not expect it to happen in my first match as a rookie in Solheim. … That’s how the rules are here and that’s how we play apparently.”

When asked if she thought the ball had a chance to go in before it was picked up, Korda said she had no idea because she didn’t get the chance to look at it. She also noted that Jones let the Americans know that even if they didn’t agree with the ruling, they had no chance to overturn it.

Officials went over the 10-second rule at length earlier in the week during a player meeting.

“I hope they understand that it wasn’t a lack of sportsmanship,” said Ewing. “Regardless of what’s said after all of this, Nelly nor I did anything wrong. We did not call the rules official. That’s kind of how it played out, unfortunately, but it doesn’t take away from the good golf that we played.”

Matthew called the picture she was shown from television fuzzy and inconclusive.

“I mean, 100 percent believe Madelene did not for one instant think that ball had any chance of going in the hole when he she picked it up,” said Matthew, “and I don’t honestly believe Nelly or Ally actually thought it was going to go in either.

“There was no reaction when Madelene picked up the ball and threw it to them. It’s just an unfortunate incident to kind of – I don’t know, kind of mars such a great day of good golf, so hopefully we can put it behind us and get on with tomorrow.”

Matthew put Sagstrom out in the first foursomes match on Sunday alongside Georgia Hall. They’ll face Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas put the second point on the board for Team USA in the afternoon with a 1-up victory over Sophia Popov and Carlota Ciganda. The veteran Salas sealed the match with a birdie on the 18th.

Europe won the last two points with Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren defeating Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae, 4 and 3. Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall defeated Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare, 1 up.

Rookies Castren and Maguire went 2-0 in their Solheim debut.

“Fantastic performance,” said Matthew. “Any time anyone wins two points, far less a rookie, is a great achievement. They’re playing against the top American players and all the matches are close.”

TV info

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Golf Channel: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1:30-5:30

NBC: 12-1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6

Golf Channel: 12-6 p.m.

