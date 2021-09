Midland High needed to find a spark Friday at Flint Carman-Ainsworth -- and the Chemics found it on the ground. The Chemics ran to a 44-32 win over the Cavaliers in nonconference football to earn their first win of the season (1-2). MHS had struggled to run the ball in its first two games, but rushed for 233 yards against the Cavaliers, who finished with 15 yards on the ground.