New Orleans, LA

‘Life-threatening situation’: FEMA says power outages — not just storm damage — may qualify residents for evacuation aid

By Carly Berlin
The Lens
The Lens
 6 days ago
This story was co-published with Southerly. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.

The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

