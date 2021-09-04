CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Facebook sorry for ‘primates’ label on video of Black men

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcWZP_0bmrla0E00
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates" label on a video of Black men, in June 2021, according to a report in the New York Times. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men, according to a report in the New York Times.

The newspaper said the video was posted by a tabloid in June and showed Black men in altercations with white civilians and police officers. After the video ended, an automatic message popped up that said “keep seeing videos about Primates,” according to the Times.

Facebook turned off the artificial intelligence feature that showed the message, the Times said, and apologized for what it called “an unacceptable error” and told the newspaper that it would investigate further so that it doesn’t happen again.

Facebook on Saturday did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. But a company spokeswoman told the Times that even though Facebook has made improvements to its artificial intelligence, “it’s not perfect” and has “more progress to make.”

Artificial intelligence has mislabeled people of color before. In 2015, Google apologized after it labeled a photo of two Black people as gorillas.

Comments / 32

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

566K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Primates#Racial Injustice#Ap#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Internettennesseestar.com

Mother of Slain Marine Suspended from Facebook, Instagram After Criticizing Joe Biden

The mother of a U.S. Marine who died during the ISIS-affiliated attack on Kabul’s airport has been suspended from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram. “Shana Chappell, mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in Kabul, had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son and her feelings about the President and Vice President,” Lynn Afendoulis, former Michigan State Representative, said on Facebook. “This is horrifying. Her son GAVE HIS LIFE FOR OUR COUNTRY. She can say what she wants. Her FB account is back up. For now. God be with her.”
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
Societyblackchronicle.com

Black Woman In Heels Conquers The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

A new and potentially bone-shattering challenge has taken the internet by storm, and while it might look easy to some, it’s proving to be difficult for a lot of the brave people who have dared to face the Milk Crate Challenge head-on. What is the Milk Crate Challenge you ask?
InternetBirmingham Star

Facebook removes ability to view list of friends

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Facebook has temporarily removed the ability to view the list of friends for accounts from Afghanistan in an attempt to protect Afghan users from possible reprisal from the Taliban, head of the Facebook security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said. He stressed that after a week of...
LifestylePosted by
Indy100

Strangers club together to give waiter a £3,300 tip after diners left a homophobic message

It’s always heartening to be reminded that good can come out of even the most repugnant of situations.This is what happened when a waiter in Wisconsin was gifted with an incredible show of support after a group of diners subjected them to homophobic abuse.Good samaritan Eric Salzwedel shared the story on Facebook, explaining that the restaurant worker had been left a vile message by the table they were serving.Salzwedel posted a photo of the note which was scrawled on the bill for their meal. It read: “Service was good but we don’t tip sinfull [sic] homosexuals.”Rather than focus on...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Blavity

Russian Sushi Restaurant Pulls Ad After Patrons Angered By Mere Presence Of Black Male Model

A Russian sushi delivery chain has publicly apologized for an advertisement that featured a Black man as a model, CBS News reported. Yobidoyobi, which has stores in 65 Russian cities, posted an ad on social media on Aug. 14 that showed a photo of a Black male model surrounded by three young women of Slavic descent. In another campaign two weeks later, the company posted a picture of the same man eating sushi which sparked the chain's social media accounts to become the target of racist comments.
InternetWashington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’. The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997). Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has...
SocietyAtlanta Daily World

Black people call out experiences of discrimination because of their unique names

“The story beneath your name can’t be contained beneath the tide, so sisters, let them rise and take their rightful places on your applications and business cards, desk placards, and uniforms until one day (our) names become the norm. But for right now, we’re special you see, and there ain’t another girl in the world with a name like you or me.”
Posted by
Amy Christie

Black users call out TikTok: “They take our dances”

TikTok’s relationship with Black creators has been complicated and highly controversial. The app received many negative comments for setting in place a racist algorithm, not valuing the Black origins of many trends, and sometimes shadow banning Black creators.
InternetWebProNews

Facebook Shuts Down Another Group of Researchers

Facebook has taken action against another group of researchers investigating it, drawing more scrutiny and condemnation. Facebook made headlines when it banned researchers from New York University who were studying political ads and misinformation on the platform. The move was blasted by none other than the FTC’s Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook accused of allowing sexist job advertising by campaign group

Campaign group Global Witness has accused social media platform Facebook of breaking equality law in the way it shares job adverts after sharing the results of an experiment. The group said Facebook failed to prevent discriminatory targeting of adverts and claimed that its algorithm is biased in choosing who would see them.The experience involved Global Witness creating four job adverts linked to real vacancies on Indeed’s job site for nursery nurses, pilots, mechanics and psychologists. The only specification given by the group was that the ads should only by seen by adults in the UK.“That meant that it was entirely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy