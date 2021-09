Find out how to set up the powerful Checkmk monitor to keep tabs on all of your networked servers. As a systems/network administrator, it's on you to keep tabs on the Linux servers in your data center (be it on-premise or in the cloud). Given the Linux platform has a significant number of tools to help you monitor those servers, you might not know where to start. Among those many titles, there is one particular software package that you should definitely try out. Said monitor is Checkmk.