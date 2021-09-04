CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Public Schools In A Maryland County Will Reopen Without Police Officers

Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

We're going to stay in back-to-school mode a bit longer and talk to two people in Maryland who helped to make a significant change in the largest school system in the state. Montgomery County is just north of Washington, D.C. This year, the public schools in Montgomery County are operating without school resource officers on campus for the first time in almost 20 years. You may recall that school resource officers, or SROs, have been a flashpoint in the country's larger debate over policing. In the past, many people - political leaders, school administrators, parents - pushed for these officers, thinking it would make the schools safer for everybody. But the thinking among many has changed, and critics are now arguing that having armed police officers in the halls of high schools and middle schools is unnecessary and intimidating, especially for students of color.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 1

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
683
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland County#Police Brutality#Police Reform#Sro#Moco Against Brutality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Connecticut Public

6 More People Connected To The Capitol Riot Plead Guilty

Six more people pleaded guilty on Friday to charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including a man who threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head. Cleveland Meredith Jr. missed the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, but stuck around long enough to tell family members that he planned to shoot Pelosi. He pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication of threats.
New Haven, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

Faith Leaders And Family Members Demand Change After 22 Deaths In New Haven This Year

Zaina Lopez’s son was shot to death Sunday in New Haven, and she says she‘s not going to stay silent on the issue of gun violence in New Haven. Speaking from the pulpit at New Haven’s First Calvary Baptist Church, Lopez said, “I just want to let everybody know that this mom right here is gonna make a lot of noise, ‘cause my son’s life was not in vain.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Connecticut Public

How Surveillance Programs Developed After 9/11 — And How Those Targeted Pushed Back

Tomorrow marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, and we're reflecting on the many things that have shifted lives since then. That includes a reshaped civil rights landscape for Arab, South Asian and Muslim communities targeted by massive surveillance programs in the U.S. Here's one example - Asad Dandia. He's a lifelong Brooklynite born to working-class Pakistani immigrant parents, and as a college student, he started a charity. It was called Muslims Giving Back, and it delivered groceries to neighbors in need. Now, in March of 2012, he received a Facebook message from a young man who said he wanted to become a better Muslim, so he asked to join the group.
California StatePosted by
Connecticut Public

Black Kids In California More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Police-Related Injuries

A new study out of California shows that Black boys and girls are hospitalized from police violence at a rate far higher than their white peers. The researchers from the University of California, Berkeley looked into injuries of children and teens caused by law enforcement between 2005-2017. They used data from emergency department visits and inpatients hospitalizations in the state of California.
LawPosted by
Connecticut Public

Lawyer: Confession In Family Slayings Illegally Obtained

The defense attorneys for a Connecticut physical therapist accused of killing his wife and their three children at their home in central Florida want his initial confession excluded from his trial. Anthony Todt talked to detectives when he was arrested at the hospital following the January 2020 killings. Assistant Public...
ImmigrationPosted by
Connecticut Public

Dozens Of Undocumented Immigrants Employed By The World Trade Center Remain Missing

For a brief moment, on the morning of Sept. 11, Teresa Garcia thought she'd seen a ghost. , watching the news of the attacks on the World Trade Center, when he walked in. "He was covered with dust. All white dust. And we couldn't even recognize him," Garcia says, recalling that day. "But he talked to my coworker and he said 'Esperanza.' And she said, 'Chino, is that you?' "
New Haven, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

More COVID Cases Confirmed In New Haven Schools

New Haven public school officials report 110 students and staff are in quarantine after more confirmed COVID-19 cases. One case at the Wexler Grant School and another at the John S. Martinez STEM Magnet School were confirmed over the weekend. A spokesman for the district tells The New Haven Register...

Comments / 0

Community Policy