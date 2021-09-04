CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY: Hogs pull away late for 38-17 win to kick off season

By Staff Reports
hitthatline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the turbulent 2020 football season, it’s time for real football with Arkansas and Rice kicking off a new year at Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and will only be available on ESPN+ but you can listen to the game here at HitThatLine.com (use the black bar at the bottom of the page) or at ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 99.5 and 95.3 in Northwest Arkansas, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

hitthatline.com

