In one of the FINA’s recent announcements, the international governing body outlined the launch of a revised Olympic Aquatics Support Program. The goal of the OASP is to provide money to FINA’s National Member Federations, which can be used to continue to the development of aquatic sports at all levels. In FINA’s press release, it says all National Member Federations are eligible to apply, which is a change from years, past, where there was stringent criteria to be eligible for the money.