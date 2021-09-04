Massachusetts Firefighters Return Home After Battling Wildfires In Idaho & Montana
HOPKINTON (CBS) — A group of Massachusetts firefighters returned home Saturday after a two-week deployment to battle wildfires out west. The group of volunteers worked in western Montana and Northern Idaho, and were assigned to three large fires in remote parts of those states. The crew was made up of 14 Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters, three Division of Fisheries and Wildlife firefighters, and three municipal firefighters.boston.cbslocal.com
