COVID Isn't The Only Reason Parents Are Hesitant To Send Their Kids Back To School

As the new school year gets underway, you've probably heard a lot of discussion, maybe some of it quite heated, about how to return to in-person school while the COVID pandemic continues. But studies taken over the summer show that some parents are questioning whether to return at all. A July survey taken by the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, for example, showed that Black and Hispanic parents - those were the terms the researchers used - were more hesitant about sending their kids to in-person schooling than white and Asian parents. But our next guest says that is not just because of COVID and that educators should consider the reasons why some parents want some alternative learning options apart from the health concerns.